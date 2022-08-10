TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye records illegal Greece pushback of migrants, asylum seekers
Turkish coast guards saved the lives of 54 migrants and asylum seekers who were illegally pushed back to Türkiye by Greek coast guards in Aegean Sea, Turkish Defence Ministry says.
Türkiye records illegal Greece pushback of migrants, asylum seekers
The pushbacks violate humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable people, including women and children. / AA
August 10, 2022

Turkish coast guards have saved the lives of migrants and asylum seekers who were illegally pushed back to Türkiye by Greek coast guards in the Aegean Sea, Turkish Defence Ministry said.

"On August 9, 2022, a Turkish Navy UAV detected irregular migrants being transferred to an inflatable boat and pushed back towards Turkish territorial waters by the Greek Coast Guard in the east of the island of Sisam (Samos) in the Aegean Sea," the Turkish Ministry of National Defence stated on Twitter.

"The situation was immediately reported to the Turkish Coast Guard which rescued the irregular migrants,"  the statement said.

The Turkish Coast Guard said in a statement on Tuesday that 54 migrants and asylum seekers who were pushed back by Greece were rescued off the coast of Karaburun in Izmir province.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

READ MORE:Greece pushes back scores of irregular migrants, three found dead

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us