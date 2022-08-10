WORLD
Death toll rises from flooding in South Korea, torrential rains lessen
At least nine people were killed and seven others missing in South Korea after intense downpours flooded major roads, metro stations and homes in the heaviest rainfall the country has ever recorded.
At least 17 people have been injured, and seven are missing. / Reuters
August 10, 2022

Torrential rains that slammed South Korea's capital have diminished after killing at least nine people and damaging about 2,800 homes and other buildings.

More rain was forecast for Wednesday, but less than the heavy downpours on Monday and Tuesday that submerged some streets and buildings, trapping people in flooded apartments and stranding cars.

At least five people had been killed in Seoul as of early Wednesday, as well as three in the neighbouring Gyeonggi Province and one in Gangwon Province, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

At least 17 people have been injured, and seven are missing.

Flooding in some buildings around the glitzy Gangnam district continued on Tuesday, while subway stations and several roads there had been blocked.

READ MORE:In pictures: Record rainfall floods South Korean capital, several dead

Widespread damage

Data showed at least 2,800 public and private facilities had been damaged across South Korea, and more than 1,100 households had been displaced.

Most highways and subway lines had been cleared by Wednesday.

The accumulated rainfall in Seoul since midnight on Monday stood at 52.5 centimetres as of Wednesday morning, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

In neighbouring Yangpyeong County, total rainfall hit 53.25 centimetres.

The KMA expects rain to continue in most parts of the country, with especially heavier rain in Chungcheong Province.

However, the agency predicted rainfall would gradually subside in many parts of the greater Seoul area and Gangwon Province.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will preside over a meeting on Wednesday to discuss damage and countermeasures against flooding.

Separately, the government and the ruling People Power Party are expected to hold an emergency meeting to discuss fiscal support for damage recovery.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
