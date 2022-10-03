Türkiye, Libya sign agreements on hydrocarbon, gas exploration

Türkiye and Libya have signed memorandums of understanding on hydrocarbon and gas exploration. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced the signing of the MoUs at a joint media conference with Libyan counterpart Najla El Mangoush in Tripoli on Monday. Bilgehan Ozturk from the SETA Foundation weighs in on the significance of this visit my Turkish FM. #Türkiye #Libya #gasexploration