October 3, 2022
WORLD
Polls closed in presidential, national and regional elections
The preliminary results of voting in one of the world's most complex electoral systems, are starting to emerge. Bosnia and Herzegovina's poll on Sunday included races for its three presidents. And confusion gripped the country on Monday, after both candidates in the running for the Serb Republic's presidential seat each declared victory. Claire Herriot reports.
