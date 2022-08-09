TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Akar: Defence wide-ranging, can't just be carried out via military means
Turkish Defence Chief Hulusi Akar addresses a host of issues — from ties with Greece to the Türkiye-brokered grain deal, among others — at the 13th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara.
Akar: Defence wide-ranging, can't just be carried out via military means
Türkiye aims to protect its borders from terrorist organisations via its cross-border operations and has "no interest in anyone's land", Akar said. / AA
August 9, 2022

Türkiye's Defence Chief Hulusi Akar has said the defence of a country is wide-ranging and cannot just be carried out through military means.

Speaking at the 13th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara on Tuesday, Akar said factors such as "economic security, cultural economy and cultural security" are also important for defence.

Türkiye aims to protect its borders from terrorist organisations via its cross-border operations and has "no interest in anyone's land," Akar added.

Akar said Ankara has "fulfilled all responsibilities" in regards to agreements signed with Russia and the United States on eliminating terrorists from northern Syria.

"Although, we have undertaken and fulfilled all responsibilities on our part, our interlocutors have failed to fulfil the promises," said Akar.

The defence chief said his country also fulfils its duties at NATO in full and expects the same from the 30-member military alliance.

READ MORE: Türkiye vows to clear last 'terror nests' in Syria, establish safe zone

Commenting on the landmark Ukraine grain export deal brokered by Türkiye and the UN, Akar said Ankara expects that the agreement continues to be implemented without interruptions.

"The current deal is on exporting grain from Ukrainian ports, but talks are ongoing for Russian ports," he added.

On relations with Athens, Akar said despite Greece’s moves against Türkiye, Ankara maintains calls for dialogue and negotiation. He said Greece creates a lot of fake news against Türkiye.

The Turkish minister also talked about the F-16 deal with Washington, stressing that reports coming from the US claim prerequisites given by Congress might be amended in the Senate.

READ MORE: Ankara's 'entrepreneurial, humanitarian' foreign policy benefits world: FM

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us