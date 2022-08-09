WORLD
2 MIN READ
Two more ships leave Ukraine under Türkiye-brokered grain deal
One of the ships is carrying corn to South Korea, while the other is carrying bulk sunflower meal to Istanbul, says the Turkish Defence Ministry.
Two more ships leave Ukraine under Türkiye-brokered grain deal
Türkiye, UN, Russia and Ukraine have signed a landmark deal to reopen three Ukrainian ports for the export of grain that has been stuck for months due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. / Reuters
August 9, 2022

Türkiye's National Defence Ministry has said that two more ships carrying over 70,000 tonnes of grain have left Ukraine.

The Liberian-flagged Ocean Lion, carrying 64,720 tonnes of corn to South Korea, set sail on Tuesday from Chornomorsk under a historic Türkiye-brokered deal to unblock Ukrainian grain exports.

The second ship, Turkish-flagged Rahmi Yagci, which is carrying 5,300 tonnes of bulk sunflower meal to Istanbul, too left Chornomorsk, the ministry said in a statement.

It added that four ships anchored off Istanbul's Ahirkapi port on Monday night will also be inspected in the coming hours.

On July 22, Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed the landmark deal to reopen three Ukrainian ports — Odessa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny — for the export of grain that has been stuck for months due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is now into its sixth month.

A team from the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, comprising representatives from all four sides, inspects each ship before it departs for its destination.

READ MORE: Global wheat, corn prices fall as more grain ships leave Ukraine

READ MORE:How Ukraine grain shipments process from Black Sea ports to Türkiye

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us