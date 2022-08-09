WORLD
3 MIN READ
New Israeli raids on occupied West Bank turn deadly
Three Palestinians were killed and some 40 people suffered injuries as Israeli troops raided a house in the city of Nablus.
New Israeli raids on occupied West Bank turn deadly
Israeli security forces have conducted frequent operations in the occupied West Bank in recent months. / AFP
August 9, 2022

Three Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli raid on the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said, two days after deadly Israeli air strikes on Gaza was halted by a truce.

A statement by the ministry said 40 other people were wounded in Tuesday's raid, with four of them suffering serious injuries.

The Israeli army said Ibrahim al Nabulsi, a member of Fatah's Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, was killed in the raid. Another person staying in the house was among the fatalities.

"Israeli army and special forces are surrounding the house of a wanted man in Nablus. There is exchange of fire," the Israel's military said in a statement.

Israeli forces said they launched a shoulder-fired missile at the house and detained four suspects in the raid. 

The Israeli army accuses al Nabulsi of carrying out attacks against its forces in Nablus.

READ MORE:Palestine demands protection against Israel's 'unprovoked' attacks

Deadly raid

Heavy gunfire was heard as dozens of Israeli military vehicles brought traffic in one of the occupied West Bank's largest cities to a standstill. 

Israeli security forces have conducted frequent operations in the occupied West Bank in recent months, focusing on operatives from the Islamic Jihad group.

On Friday, Israel launched what it called a "pre-emptive" aerial and artillery bombardment of Islamic Jihad positions in besieged Gaza, leading the armed group there to fire rockets in retaliation.

An Egypt-brokered ceasefire reached on Sunday ended three days of Israeli bombardment that killed 46 Palestinians — 16 of them children — and wounded 360, according to Gaza's health ministry.

READ MORE:Gaza crossing opens as ceasefire holds between Israel, Palestinian group

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us