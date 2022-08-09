Three Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli raid on the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said, two days after deadly Israeli air strikes on Gaza was halted by a truce.

A statement by the ministry said 40 other people were wounded in Tuesday's raid, with four of them suffering serious injuries.

The Israeli army said Ibrahim al Nabulsi, a member of Fatah's Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, was killed in the raid. Another person staying in the house was among the fatalities.

"Israeli army and special forces are surrounding the house of a wanted man in Nablus. There is exchange of fire," the Israel's military said in a statement.

Israeli forces said they launched a shoulder-fired missile at the house and detained four suspects in the raid.

The Israeli army accuses al Nabulsi of carrying out attacks against its forces in Nablus.

Deadly raid

Heavy gunfire was heard as dozens of Israeli military vehicles brought traffic in one of the occupied West Bank's largest cities to a standstill.

Israeli security forces have conducted frequent operations in the occupied West Bank in recent months, focusing on operatives from the Islamic Jihad group.

On Friday, Israel launched what it called a "pre-emptive" aerial and artillery bombardment of Islamic Jihad positions in besieged Gaza, leading the armed group there to fire rockets in retaliation.

An Egypt-brokered ceasefire reached on Sunday ended three days of Israeli bombardment that killed 46 Palestinians — 16 of them children — and wounded 360, according to Gaza's health ministry.

