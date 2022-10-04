October 4, 2022
North Korea conducts longest-range missile test yet over Japan
North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years. It prompted a warning for residents to take cover and a temporary suspension of train operations in northern Japan. Leonid Petrov from the International College of Management discusses what Kim Jong-un hopes to achieve by this tests. #NorthKorea #KimJongUn #BalisticMissile
