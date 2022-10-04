October 4, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
North Korea conducts longest-range missile test yet over Japan
The White House has confirmed it has spoken with leaders in Japan and South Korea to formulate a robust international response against North Korea, after it fired a ballistic missile over Japan. It’s the latest and most concerning of five North Korean launches in the past ten days. It’s a show of military might, after renewed military drills between the US and its allies. Liz Maddock reports.
North Korea conducts longest-range missile test yet over Japan
Explore