October 4, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ukraine claws back more territory from Moscow
Ukrainian forces have made more gains in their counteroffensive, breaking through Moscow's defences in the Kherson region. Kiev has retaken two settlements there as it advances along the Dnipro River, which could cut off hundreds of Russian soldiers. Greg Simons from Uppsala University discusses how President Putin will respond to Russian losses in Ukraine. #Ukraine #Russia #KhersonRegion
Ukraine claws back more territory from Moscow
Explore