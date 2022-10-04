WORLD
2 MIN READ
Why is the US Getting So Involved in the South Caucasus?
During the 2020 war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the US largely sat on the sidelines, showing little interest in the conflict. That was during the Trump administration. But now under US President Joe Biden, Washington is taking a deeper interest in the turmoil hitting the South Caucasus. And many are asking why? On Monday, the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan met in Geneva to discuss a possible future peace treaty, following clashes last month that left nearly 300 dead. The fighting stopped under a US brokered truce. Just days after violence broke out at the border, US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Armenia, raising eyebrows about US intentions in the region. And this week, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan was in Ankara where he met with Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin to discuss the latest situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan. So what's behind Washington's renewed push to get involved in the South Caucasus? Guests: Theodore Karasik Senior Advisor to Gulf State Analytics Umud Shokri Foreign Policy and Energy Consultant
October 4, 2022
