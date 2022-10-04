October 4, 2022
What are Putin’s options as Ukraine’s forces score more gains?
Ukrainian forces have scored more gains in its counteroffensive, breaking through Moscow's defences in the southern Kherson region. Thomas Warrick, former deputy assistant secretary at US Department of Homeland Security, explains what Putin’s options are amid territorial losses to Ukraine counteroffensives. #Ukraine️ #Russia #Lyman #Kherson
