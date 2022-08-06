WORLD
Blast hits busy shopping street in Kabul, several injured
The blast follows another attack which took place during a Shia community mourning gathering in Kabul and left at least eight people dead and 18 injured on Friday. Both attacks were claimed by Daesh.
Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated Daesh, but analysts say the group remains a key security challenge. / Reuters
August 6, 2022

A bomb blast has hit a busy shopping street in the western part of Afghanistan's capital Kabul, wounding 22 people.

The blast on Saturday took place at a district of the city where members of the Shia Muslim community regularly meet, witnesses said.

The Daesh terror group claimed responsibility for the attack on its Telegram channel.

Video footage posted online showed ambulances rushing to the scene which is also near bus stations.

On Friday, at least eight people were killed and 18 injured in a blast in Kabul that was also carried out by Daesh.

The attack took place during a Shia community mourning gathering in Kabul.

READ MORE:Deadly bomb attack hits Afghan capital

Taliban's fight with Daesh

The number of violent public attacks across Afghanistan has fallen since the Taliban returned to power in August last year, but Daesh has continued to target Shia Muslims, whom it views as heretics.

Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated Daesh, but analysts say the group remains a key security challenge.

Shia Muslims make up between 10 to 20 percent of Afghanistan's population of 38 million.

READ MORE: How smouldering discontent affects the Taliban rule in Afghanistan

SOURCE:Reuters
