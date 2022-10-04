WORLD
Are Bulgaria, and Bosnia and Herzegovina More Divided Than Ever?
In this special edition of Across the Balkans, from the heart of the Bulgarian capital Sofia we go over the results of two crucial elections to hit the region, and how Russia’s attack on Ukraine has exposed old political fault lines. In late February, Russia launched what would become one of Europe’s largest conflicts since the Second World War. Countries that previously played a delicate balancing act between Brussels and Moscow were caught in the middle. Two of them, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Bulgaria, have just voted for their next governments. Both election exposed a deep divide, doubts about the future among the people. And for the newly elected officials, even if they manage to form a coalition, they will have to confront a greater challenge this winter. How to navigate the fallout from Russia's attack on Ukraine.
