Türkiye, Libya sign hydrocarbon deal

Libya's Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh has hailed the recent deal between his country and Turkiye allowing for oil and gas exploration in Mediterranean waters. On Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Libya along with a high-level delegation. Cavusoglu pledged Ankara's continuing support for the war-torn country. Kubra Akkoc reports.