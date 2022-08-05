WORLD
Child and commander among 9 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza
Israel has unleashed airstrikes on Gaza, reportedly killing a senior Islamic Jihad member and several Palestinian civilians.
Flames poured out of a building in Gaza City following an air strike, while wounded Palestinians were evacuated by medics. / AFP
August 5, 2022

At least nine people have been killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza and another 55 people were injured, according to Palestinian Health Ministry. 

The Israeli army said the strikes were part of an operation "against targets in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad" group.

Islamic Jihad said Israel had "started a war against our people".

"We collectively must defend ourselves and our people. We will not allow the enemy's policy of undermining the resistance and our national perseverance," the group said in a statement.

Flames poured out of a building in Gaza City following an air strike, while wounded Palestinians were evacuated by medics.

Gaza's health ministry reported "a five-year-old girl, targeted by the Israeli occupation" was among those killed.

READ MORE:Gaza power plant may shut down as Israel closes border

The strikes come four days after Israel closed its two border crossings with Gaza and restricted the movement of Israeli civilians living near the frontier, citing security concerns.

"All fronts must open fire"

Hamas said Israel has "committed a new crime for which it must pay the price".

"The resistance in all its military arms and factions is united in this struggle and will speak loudly, as we cannot accept the situation as it is... all fronts must open fire on the enemy," Hamas said in a statement.

On Friday afternoon, the Israeli military banned large gatherings in communities within 80 kilometres (50 miles) of the Gaza frontier, until Saturday evening.

The measures follow four days of road closures and other restrictions on movement in the border area.

Palestinians including patients and those with Israeli work permits have been prevented from leaving Gaza since Tuesday, while the goods crossing has also been shut.

Gaza's only power station is at risk of imminent outage due to a lack of fuel supplies through Israel, its manager warned on Thursday.

READ MORE:UN accuses Israel of uprooting Palestinian Bedouins from West Bank area

SOURCE:AFP
