October 5, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
African Union invites Ethiopia's warring parties to peace talks
The Ethiopian government has accepted the African Union's invitation to hold peace talks with Tigray rebel forces in South Africa this weekend. The regional bloc is aiming to end one of the world's most brutal and overlooked conflicts. Adem Kassie Abebe from the International IDEA unpacks what’s at stake in these talks. #TigrayRebels #Ethiopia #AU
African Union invites Ethiopia's warring parties to peace talks
Explore