Türkiye and Libya deepen co-operation with energy deals

Libya's Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh has hailed a recent deal with Türkiye, which allows for oil and gas exploration in Mediterranean waters. On Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Libya and pledged Ankara's continuing support for its government. Mustafa Elsagezli, programme director at Bina Libya, explains the significance of this growing partnership between Türkiye and Libya. #Hydrocarbons #Türkiye #Libya