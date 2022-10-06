Is Europe heading for a winter flu-covid "twindemic"?

As winter approaches in Europe, Covid cases are on the rise again - fifteen countries reporting infection increases over two consecutive weeks, at the last count. That’s the first sustained rise seen across the region since the wave of the most recent variant - BA.5. But this season always brings another infectious threat with it - the flu…Could these now combine to unleash what people are already calling a winter Twindemic? Guests: Jeremy Brown Professor of Respiratory Infection at University College London Rebecca Wallersteiner Health Journalist Edoardo Colzani Group Leader Coronavirus and Influenza at the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control