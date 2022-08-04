Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a one-day visit to Russia's coastal city of Sochi to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral ties and international issues.

Erdogan and Putin will meet in person for the second time in 17 days on Friday after the meeting in Iran's capital Tehran, where the leaders had a trilateral gathering with their Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi.

Erdogan and Putin will evaluate bilateral relations, mainly focusing on the areas of economy, trade and energy that constitute the driving force behind Turkish-Russian ties.

The leaders will also discuss Syria and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is now into its sixth month.

Thanks to the diplomatic efforts of Türkiye to unblock Ukraine's grain exports, the first grain ship to leave a Ukrainian port since the conflict began has passed through the Turkish Straits.

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni was given security clearance in Istanbul on Wednesday en route to Lebanon for a delivery that many believe is helping ease the global food crisis.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a historic deal on July 22 to reopen three Ukrainian ports — Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Pivdenni — for grain that has been stuck for months.

Developments in Syria

Erdogan, Putin and Raisi met on July 19 for the 7th summit in the Astana format to discuss recent developments in Syria, the fight against terror groups, particularly the YPG/PKK and Daesh, as well as the humanitarian situation and the voluntarily return of Syrians.

The leaders condemned the increased presence and activities of terrorist groups and their affiliates under different names in various parts of Syria.

Türkiye constantly emphasises its determination to root out terrorist organisations— including Daesh and the PKK, along with its Syrian branch the YPG — in Syria that threaten its security.

The country also reiterates the possibility of another Turkish counter-terrorism operation across its southern border into northern Syria, following other operations in recent years, as Ankara’s longstanding concerns have not been addressed.

