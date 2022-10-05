UK’s Truss insists she will go ahead with her plan despite turmoil

The British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, says she will forge ahead with her financial plans despite the turmoil it caused a few days ago on the markets. Her government was forced to perform a humiliating U-turn following backlash over her tax plans. Francesco Rizzuto from Liverpool Hope University weighs in. #KwasiBudget #UKEconomy #LizTruss