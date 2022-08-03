WORLD
2 MIN READ
Expert urges Greece to form equivalent of Türkiye's communications office
A Greek geopolitical expert suggests that the Aegean country form an entity similar to Türkiye’s communications directorate, which he says has played an important role in Ankara's branding internationally.
Türkiye's Directorate of Communications (DoC) was established by presidential decree on July 24, 2018, and is one of Türkiye's brand-new institutions. / AA
August 3, 2022

A senior Greek geopolitical expert has urged Athens to emulate Türkiye's Communications Directorate and form an equivalent entity in order to boost Greece's influence in the region and also strengthen its narrative on regional issues.

Recognising the importance of Türkiye's communications directorate on the international level, Sotirios Serbos of the Democritus University of Thrace wrote an opinion piece published on Sunday in the daily Kathimerini, in which he suggested that Greece must follow the example of the Turkish directorate, highlighting its role in branding the country internationally while promoting Turkish arguments on Turkish-Greek dispute and other issues. 

“We should make our narrative more accessible,” Serbos argued in his piece.

He proposed that the Greek communications directorate include strategic communications experts, among others, as well as creative minds with intellectual and tactical flexibility.

Holistic communication strategy

The Directorate of Communications (DoC) was established by presidential decree on July 24, 2018, and is headed by Fahrettin Altun. 

With the goal of "empowering the Türkiye brand," the Directorate of Communications maintains coordinated communication efforts with all state agencies, employs a holistic communication strategy, and collaborates with other agencies and organisations that contribute value to the country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
