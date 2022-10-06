World Bank Under Fire | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

The president of the World Bank faces mounting pressure to resign amid accusations of climate change denial, as members of Congress call for his immediate removal from office. Guests: Mark Hertsgaard, Executive Director of Covering Climate Now and Environment Correspondent for The Nation; Daniel Runde, Center for Strategic and International Studies and Author of "The American Imperative: Reclaiming Global Leadership through Soft Power"