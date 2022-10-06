October 6, 2022
Turkiye and Libya sign deal to explore gas and oil in the Mediterranean
Turkiye and Libya have signed a deal to explore oil and gas in Mediterranean waters. Turkiye's foreign minister said it’s a deal between two sovereign countries, but others are contesting its legitimacy. Matthew Bryza from the Atlantic Council weighs in on what is next after the discovery of gas in the region. #Turkiye #Libya #Mediterranean
