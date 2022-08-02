WORLD
US to resupply Thaad, Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia, UAE
Separate deals worth as much as $5.3 billion will see Riyadh getting 300 and UAE receiving nearly 100 missiles, says Pentagon.
Potential deals, which would resupply key missile defence systems for the two countries, come just weeks after President Joe Biden's July trip to the region. / AFP Archive
August 2, 2022

US has approved the potential sale of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (or THAAD) missile interceptors to the United Arab Emirates and Patriot missile interceptors to Saudi Arabia in separate deals worth as much as $5.3 billion, the Pentagon said.

The US State Department approved the potential sale of 300 MIM-104E Guidance Enhanced Missile-Tactical Ballistic Missiles (GEM-T) for the Patriot missile defence system as well as support equipment, spares and technical support to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The Pentagon said Raytheon Technologies was the prime contractor for the Patriot interceptors and equipment, which could be worth as much as $3.05 billion.

Separately the State Department approved the potential sale of 96 THAAD missile defence system interceptors and support equipment to the United Arab Emirates along with spares and technical support.

The Pentagon said Lockheed Martin was the prime contractor for the THAAD interceptors and equipment, which could be worth $2.25 billion.

READ MORE:US, Saudi Arabia sign several agreements including energy, tech

US defence policy

The potential deals, which would resupply key missile defence systems for the two countries, came just weeks after President Joe Biden's July trip to the region. 

Biden had hoped to reach an oil production deal to lower gasoline prices as inflation hits 40-year highs and threatens his approval ratings.

Despite approval by the State Department, notification to the US Congress of the deals does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded. 

The procedural step of notifying Congress is often the first public acknowledgment that a deal is in the works.

READ MORE:Biden's Saudi trip signalled the West's game of war mongering is up

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
