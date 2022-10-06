October 6, 2022
Significance of Türkiye-Libya maritime energy exploration deal
Türkiye and Libya have signed a deal to explore oil and gas in Mediterranean waters. A high-level Turkish delegation signed multiple bilateral agreements in Tripoli on Monday, including one on joint hydrocarbon exploration. Ahmet Uysal from the Center for Middle Eastern Studies unpacks the significance and the timing of this deal. #Mediterranean #Libya #Turkiye
