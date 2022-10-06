Ukraine Wartime Diaries | Off The Grid Documentary

As Russian troops withdraw, the brutality of their occupation in Ukraine is revealed. Liberated areas become crime scenes and suspicion of war crimes starts to emerge. Under the laws of war, civilians should have been protected, but instead it looks like they were targeted. Some were held captive, others were killed or left for dead. Off The Grid follows local and international teams in their search for justice Off The Grid is TRT World's multi-award-winning current affairs and investigative documentary series covering global stories through personal journeys. Watch more episodes here: http://trt.world/f12v