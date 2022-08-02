TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Cavusoglu: Russia-Ukraine conflict exposed fragility of food supply chain
Speaking at a trilateral meeting with his Uzbek and Azerbaijani counterparts, Türkiye's foreign minister said the conflict "revealed the fragility of the global system on food and energy security."
Cavusoglu: Russia-Ukraine conflict exposed fragility of food supply chain
Citing the Türkiye-brokered deal between Russia and Ukraine, Cavusoglu said "on the day the agreement was signed, there was a 5 percent decrease in the global grain prices." / AA
August 2, 2022

Türkiye's foreign minister has said the conflict in Ukraine exposed the fragility of the food distribution system.

"The war in Ukraine tops the challenges we face today," said Mevlut Cavusoglu at the Türkiye-Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan trilateral meeting for the ministers of foreign affairs, trade and transport.

The conflict reminds us all of "the importance of sustainable and safe transportation lines," Cavusoglu said at the meeting held in the Uzbek capital Tashkent.

"It showed us how important it is to diversify routes and sources of energy. The war also revealed the fragility of the global system on food and energy security," he added.

Many developed countries are facing a hunger crisis due to the conflict, the foreign minister said.

READ MORE: Ukraine grain deal is a product of Ankara's diplomatic success: Erdogan

Türkiye-brokered grain deal

Citing the Türkiye-brokered deal between Russia and Ukraine, Cavusoglu said "on the day the agreement was signed, there was a 5 percent decrease in the global grain prices."

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed the deal on July 22 to reopen three Ukrainian ports – Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Pivdenni – for grain that has been stuck for months because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is now in its sixth month.

The deal came after a general agreement was reached between the parties on a UN-led plan during talks in Istanbul on July 13 to form a coordination centre to carry out joint inspections at the entrance and exit of the harbours and to ensure the safety of the routes.

After departing from the Ukrainian port of Odessa, the first grain-loaded ship will anchor off the coast of Istanbul on Tuesday for a joint inspection before setting off for Lebanon, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Loaded with corn, the Sierra Leone-flagged dry cargo ship Razoni is on course for its final destination of the port of Tripoli in northern Lebanon.

Cavusoglu also noted all regional developments unfolding and affecting many, the military and political rivalry among the global powers caused "a new Cold War environment."

READ MORE: First shipment of Ukraine grain leaves Odessa under Türkiye-brokered deal

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us