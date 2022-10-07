EPC holds inaugural meeting in Prague

The first meeting of the European Political Community took place at Prague Castle on October 6. Leaders of 44 countries, including all EU members, the UK, Türkiye, Western Balkans and Ukraine sent a message of unity on the key strategic challenges facing entire Europe. Russia’s attack on Ukraine was the dominant subject with President Volodymr Zelenskyy addressing leaders from Kiev. TRT World’s Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Prague.