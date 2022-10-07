October 7, 2022
Aid agencies warn Somalia is on the brink of famine
Aid agencies are concerned Somalia is on the verge of famine. A devastating drought has gripped the already impoverished nation, which is set to experience its fifth failed rainy season. Nazanine Moshiri, senior analyst for climate and security in Africa with the International Crisis Group, discusses how insecurity is hampering aid distribution. #SomaliaFamine #Alshabab #UN
