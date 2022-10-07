Did the war in Ukraine play a part in the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize?

This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been jointly awarded to Belarusian pro-democracy activist Ales Bialiatski as well as two human rights organisations in Russia and Ukraine. Lukasz Swiatek from the University of New South Wales examines to what extent the Nobel committee’s choice was influenced by the war in Ukraine. #AlesBialiatski #NobelPeacePrize #Ukrainewar