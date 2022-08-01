Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said he hoped the tension with Kosovo would be resolved by Monday.

Vucic met with Serbian Chief of Staff Milan Mojsilovic and the commander of the NATO Force in Kosovo (KFOR) in Belgrade, Serbia.

Following the meeting, Vucic noted on late Sunday that he is hoping to find a solution with Kosovo in the coming period.

"I believe that, for the short term, we will have good news. I can't say what will happen next. But this will de-escalate [tensions] if not tonight then tomorrow," Vucic said.

He also noted that this is a chance to gain time for talks.

Pointing out that the coming weeks and months will be a very difficult political struggle, Vucic said, "I would like to thank those who have controlled themselves, especially the Kosovo Serbs."

"I want to reiterate once again that we will not surrender and Serbia will win," he said.

Earlier Vucic defined the tensions as a "complex situation" and blamed Kosovo for the escalating tensions over the license plates and ID cards.

READ MORE:NATO-led KFOR ready to intervene amid Kosovo-Serbia tensions

Kosovo postponed decisions

Fourteen years after Kosovo declared independence from Serbia, some 50,000 Serbs living in the north use license plates and documents issued by Serbian authorities, refusing to recognise institutions under the capital, Pristina.

The government of Prime Minister Albin Kurti said it would give Serbs a transitional period of 60 days starting Aug 1 to get Kosovo license plates, a year after giving up trying to impose them due to similar protests.

Kosovo police said they closed two border crossings in the volatile north after local Serbs blocked roads and fired shots at police in protest at an order to switch Serb car license plates to Kosovar ones within two months.

NATO's forces in Kosovo are prepared to intervene if stability is endangered in the north of Kosovo, KFOR said in a press release as tensions are running high.

But, after meeting with high ranking EU and US officials Kosovo government released a statement to delay the decisions.

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti released a statement that the postponement is conditioned to the removal of all barricades and complete restoration of freedom of movement in Kosova's volatile town of Mitrovica.

READ MORE:Kosovo postpones decisions on car plates, entry-exit documents with Serbia