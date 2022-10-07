October 7, 2022
Why has the Somalia famine crisis been overlooked?
Aid agencies are concerned Somalia is on the verge of famine. A devastating drought has gripped the already impoverished nation which is set to experience its fifth failed rainy season. Mohamed Abdelazim from the International Organization for Migration explains why this climate, security and humanitarian crisis has been overlooked. #SomaliaFamine #Alshabab #UN
