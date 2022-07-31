WORLD
2 MIN READ
More deaths as floods continue to wreak havoc in Kentucky
Massive flooding has decimated eastern parts of the US state of Kentucky, killing at least 26 people with authorities predicting more fatalities in the coming days.
More deaths as floods continue to wreak havoc in Kentucky
The floods were the second major national disaster to strike Kentucky in seven months, following a swarm of tornadoes that claimed nearly 80 lives in the western part of the state in December. / Reuters
July 31, 2022

At least 26 people, including children, have died in floods unleashed by torrential rains in eastern Kentucky, and more fatalities are predicted with authorities expecting to continue finding bodies for weeks.

"There is widespread damage with many families displaced and more rain expected throughout the next day," Governor Andy Beshear wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"I know of several additional bodies, and we know it's going to grow," the governor told NBC News. "We are going to be finding bodies for weeks."

Four children were confirmed dead as of Saturday and the governor told NBC News he feared that number would go up at least by two on Sunday.

READ MORE:Death toll rises from rain-triggered floods in Iran

Major national disaster

The floods were the second major national disaster to strike Kentucky in seven months, following a swarm of tornadoes that claimed nearly 80 lives in the western part of the state in December.

Beshear on Thursday declared an emergency and described the disaster as "one of the worst, most devastating flooding events" in Kentucky's history. 

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Kentucky on Friday, allowing federal funding to be allocated to the state.

READ MORE: US walloped by floods, fires, heat waves

A flood watch was in effect through Monday morning for areas in southern and eastern Kentucky, the National Weather Service said.

There were over 13,000 reports of power outages in the state early on Sunday, according to PowerOutage.US.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us