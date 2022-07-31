WORLD
2 MIN READ
Lufthansa pilots union votes in favour of possible strike over pay
The Vereinigung Cockpit union is calling for a 5.5 percent pay increase this year and an automatic adjustment for inflation starting next year.
Lufthansa pilots union votes in favour of possible strike over pay
Lufthansa has already been rocked by strike action by its ground staff on Wednesday, which forced the carrier to cancel more than 1,000 flights. / Reuters
July 31, 2022

Pilots at German carrier Lufthansa have voted by a margin of 97.6 percent in favour of industrial action, threatening further disruption during the busy summer travel season.

Sunday's vote does not necessarily mean a strike will be held, but it was a signal to the employer that constructive steps needed to be taken, pilot's union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) board member Marcel Groels said.

"We are showing we are ready to talk," he added.

The union said that walkouts can still be avoided but called the result an “unmistakable signal” to the company in a pay dispute.

Strikes and staff shortages have already forced airlines including Lufthansa to cancel thousands of flights and caused hours-long queues at major airports, frustrating holidaymakers keen to travel after Covid-19 lockdowns.

READ MORE:Over a thousand flights cancelled as Lufthansa staff go on strike

A spokesperson for Lufthansa said they respected the results of the vote and hoped for a constructive solution at the negotiating table.

Pilots' union VC is demanding a 5.5 percent pay rise this year for its pilots and automatic inflation compensation thereafter. 

It also wants a uniform pay structure for all staff at the Lufthansa group's airlines, which include flagship carrierLufthansa as well as budget unit Eurowings.

READ MORE: Lufthansa scraps 1,300 flights over two-day German strike

Lufthansa has already been rocked by strike action by its ground staff on Wednesday, which forced the carrier to cancel more than 1,000 flights.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us