What’s the significance of the new European Political Community?

The leaders of 44 countries from across the European continent have been holding a series of talks in Prague. It’s the first meeting of the newly formed European Political Community. The idea of a gathering with a broader membership had been championed by French President Emmanuel Macron. Alexander Crowther from the Center for European Policy Analysis explains how this forum can set itself apart from others. #EuropeanPoliticalCommunity #Prague #UK