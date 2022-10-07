October 7, 2022
European Political Community meets in Prague with focus on Ukraine
Leaders from 44 European countries, including all EU members, the UK, Türkiye, Western Balkans and Ukraine, have sent a message of unity on the key strategic challenges facing the continent. Peter Zalmayev, the director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative, has more on the progress that can be made through this forum. #EuropeanPoliticalCommunity #Prague #Ukraine
