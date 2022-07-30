WORLD
Swede arrested in Iran for alleged espionage
The announcement comes amid diplomatic tensions between Tehran and Stockholm, after a Swedish court sentenced a former Iranian prison official to life for war crimes.
Tehran alleged Sweden had "supported several proxy spies" for Israel, including Ahmadreza Djalali, a Swedish-Iranian academic who has been sentenced to death in Iran. / Reuters
July 30, 2022

Iran said it had arrested a Swedish national on allegations of espionage, without providing details on the suspect's identity nor the date of their detention. 

Iran's intelligence ministry said on Saturday it had "identified and arrested a national of the Kingdom of Sweden suspected of espionage".

In early May, the Swedish foreign ministry said a Swede in his 30s had been arrested in Iran.

It was not immediately clear if the announcement on Saturday refers to that man or another Swede.

"In all the previous trips, the suspect... communicated with a number of European and non-European suspects who were under surveillance in Iran," the statement read.

"The suspect in question re-entered the country a few months ago after the arrest of another European spy" to collect information, it alleged, adding the suspect had been taken into custody while leaving Iran.

READ MORE: Swedish court hands life term to ex-Iran official over 1988 purge

"Proxy spies"

The intelligence ministry said the suspect had visited Israel before going to Iran.

It also alleged Sweden had "supported several proxy spies" for Israel, including Ahmadreza Djalali, a Swedish-Iranian academic who has been sentenced to death in Iran.

Djalali's sentence was issued in 2017 after he was convicted of passing information about two Iranian nuclear scientists to Israel's Mossad spy agency that led to their assassinations.

He was granted Swedish citizenship the following year.

His case was followed by the trial in Stockholm of Hamid Noury, a former official in Iran's judiciary accused of war crimes over the killing of prisoners in Iran during the 1980s.

Noury received a life sentence from a Swedish court on July 14. Iran dismissed the verdict as "political" and has called for his release.

Relations between to the two countries have been strained over the case, with Tehran recalling its ambassador to Sweden for consultations a week later. 

READ MORE: Iranian-Swedish researcher will be executed - Iran's judiciary

SOURCE:AFP
