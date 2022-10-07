BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Argentinians fall back on barter economy as inflation soars
To Argentina now where soaring inflation and a precipitous decline in the currency is making it difficult for people to carry out even basic transactions, like buying food. The government says it is taking steps to alleviate the crisis, but experts warn economic reforms could further squeeze incomes. As Tulay Kalyon Haznedaroglu reports, that’s led to the return of barter bazaars. Earlier, we spoke to Remi Piet in Miami. He's senior partner at Embellie Advisory. He says Argentina’s boosting output from mines and other natural resources could be the quickest fix for the country's currency crisis. #Argentina #EconomicReforms #Inflation
Argentinians fall back on barter economy as inflation soars
October 7, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us