Targeting Putin with a Nobel Peace Prize

This year's Nobel Peace Prize winners: Jailed activist Ales Bialiatski, and the organisations Center for Civil Liberties in Ukraine, and Memorial, all take a stand against the power of the Kremlin. But does receiving the prize foster peace? Or antagonise President Putin? Guest: Sergei Davidis Group recipient of the 2022 Nobel Prize for Peace Sergey Markov Former Member of the Russian Parliament Henrik Urdal Director at the Peace Research Institute Oslo