What are the main controversies around the Norwegian Nobel Committee?
A jailed activist from Belarus and two rights groups from Russia and Ukraine win this year's Nobel Peace Prize. They include Russia's Memorial and the Ukrainian Centre for Civil Liberties. Author Unni Turrettini unpacks the secrecy behind the committee and issues that impact it. #AlesBialiatski #NobelPeacePrize #Russia
