Biden: Risk of Armageddon highest since 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis

US President Joe Biden says the world is on the brink of a nuclear catastrophe for the first time since the Cold War. Biden warned Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin, is 'not joking' about using weapons of mass destruction against Ukrainian forces. Mariana Budjeryn from Harvard Kennedy School weighs in. #Biden #Armageddon #ColdWar