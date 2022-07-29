Any efforts in Germany to whitewash terrorism should not be left without a response, or allowed, Türkiye's Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee Chair, Akif Cagatay Kilic, has said.

Speaking on Friday, the day of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visit to Türkiye, Kilic said that the two NATO countries are cooperating and exchanging views on a variety of international issues, including the Ankara-brokered Ukraine grain deal and Sweden and Finland's NATO ascension.

"We continue our relations with consultations, in which we have different views from time to time. but despite the fact that there is a strong coalition, there is no serious negativity," he said. "Of course, differences of opinion are and will be a part of international relations."

PKK 'takes advantage' of loopholes

Kilic acknowledged that German authorities have started addressing the tactics of PKK terror group and that Ankara's expectation is that these will continue and increase "without compromise."

"[PKK] sympathisers and terrorist elements are taking advantage of the loopholes in [Germany's] federal system...and organising some demonstrations. While this has decreased compared to the past, this should be reduced to zero and should not be allowed in any way because Türkiye, a NATO ally fighting terrorism, should be given serious support in this regard," he continued.

He also underlined that Ankara could not ignore the fact that weapons provided by Germany to the PKK and its affiliates in Northern Iraq and Syria are being used against the armed forces of a NATO ally.

Europe should take a firmer and tougher stance against these terrorist organisations, Kilic continued, "[b]ecause it will eventually come back and bite them. They should not assume that the organisations operating in Germany under the guise of NGOs, and which are occasionally tolerated, will not lead the German community to unrest....It is the German authorities' responsibility to act on that information and ensure the safety of their own citizens."'

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

'Wrong path' regarding FETO

The lawmaker also said that Turkish authorities had informed their German counterparts that FETO is a terrorist organisation that uses different tools and elements — including institutions like schools — and could therefore hide itself well.

Kilic also warned Berlin that it was showing too much tolerance to FETO members who fled Türkiye and took refuge there.

"[FETO members] try to manipulate everyone according to their needs and desires. When they succeed, they will cause Germany trouble, [just as] they caused us some troubles in the past...I warn Germany about this, they are on the wrong path."

While Germany has begun to understand Turkey's concerns regarding the PKK/YPG and FETO, some politicians still do not fully comprehend the ways in which the PKK's branches operate under different names, as well as the structure of FETO, Kilic said. "Because of this, [we] will continue to explain the structure of these groups and their manipulative activities."

FETO and its US-based ringleader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of 2016, which left 252 people dead and 2,734 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

