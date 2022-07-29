WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mexico finds about 100 migrants in locked abandoned truck
Civil protection authorities said that 98 undocumented foreigners were found at the site, including several children.
Mexico finds about 100 migrants in locked abandoned truck
About a dozen people were reported to have been taken to hospital due to bruises and symptoms of asphyxiation. / AP
July 29, 2022

Nearly 100 migrants traveling in a truck were found abandoned in Mexico, officials said, a month after dozens of people died in similar conditions in the United States.

The migrants were discovered on Wednesday night on a highway in the eastern state of Veracruz, according to authorities, who said the vehicle was headed for the US border.

"They indicated that they were abandoned by the driver," a police report said, without specifying the migrants' nationalities.

Civil protection authorities said that 98 undocumented foreigners were found at the site, including several children.

Around 100 more were believed to have fled, witnesses told Mexican media.

About a dozen people were reported to have been taken to hospital due to bruises and symptoms of asphyxiation.

READ MORE: Mexico caravan migrants get visas as they trek toward US

Illegal migration

Transporting migrants in overcrowded trucks is one of the most dangerous methods used by people smugglers in Mexico.

In June, more than 50 migrants died after they were abandoned in a scorching hot tractor-trailer truck in San Antonio, Texas.

In December, 56 US-bound migrants from Central America were killed and dozens injured when the truck they were traveling in overturned in southern Mexico.

Around 6,430 migrants have died or disappeared en route to the United States since 2014, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Of those, 850 were the result of vehicle accidents or linked to hazardous transport, the United Nations agency says.

READ MORE: Bus crash in central Mexico kills and injures migrants

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us