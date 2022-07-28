WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ethiopia: Ready for talks with Tigray rebels without preconditions
The announcement from a senior Ethiopian official comes after his meeting with special envoys from the United Nations, the European Union and the United States.
Ethiopia: Ready for talks with Tigray rebels without preconditions
Ethiopia’s government has been under international pressure to negotiate with Tigray leaders to end the war that is estimated to have killed tens of thousands of people. / Reuters
July 28, 2022

A senior Ethiopian official says the government is ready for talks with rival rebel forces from the country’s northern Tigray region “anytime, anywhere” and without preconditions, in a notable break from the past.

The announcement on Thursday by Redwan Hussein, security adviser to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, came amid hopes for dialogue to resolve the East African nation’s deadly war that erupted in November 2020.

Redwan tweeted after meeting with special envoys from the United Nations, the European Union and the United States, adding that the African Union continental body “leads the process and can solicit logistical support from any source.”

In June, after a ceasefire and the increasing delivery of desperately needed aid to long-blockaded Tigray, both sides in the conflict agreed to sit down for talks. 

Ethiopia’s federal government has assigned a team of seven negotiators led by the foreign minister, but Tigray leaders have said some preconditions should be met.

READ MORE: CPJ urges rebels in Ethiopia's Tigray to release detained journalists

'Dangerous obstacle'

On Tuesday, the president of Tigray’s regional government, Debretsion Gebremichael, said that “if the federal government was really ready to make peace, it would have resumed basic public services in the region,” referring to long-severed banking, electricity and telecom services.

Critics of the Tigray leaders have argued that they should be removed, and their forces disarmed, before talks begin.

Others have said it would be illegal to enter talks with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front while it remains on the federal government’s list of designated terror groups.

READ MORE: Amnesty seeks probe into 'horrific' massacre in Ethiopia's Oromia region

Ethiopia’s government has been under international pressure to negotiate with Tigray leaders to end the war that is estimated to have killed tens of thousands of people in the Tigray and neighbouring Amhara and Afar regions.

Concerns remain that the conflict could flare up again amid friction between the rival sides over conditions for the talks.

“Their disagreement over whether African Union envoy (Olusegun) Obasanjo or a top Kenyan official will lead mediation efforts to end the civil war is a dangerous obstacle to negotiations beginning,” William Davison with the International Crisis Group tweeted on Thursday. 

“While the truce is holding, and there’s no reason to think renewed federal-Tigray conflict is imminent, this impasse raises the risks of that.”

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us