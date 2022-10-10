October 10, 2022
How Did BTS Become This Popular?
#BTS played a significant role in shaping global perception of South Korea and in spreading the country's contemporary culture worldwide. Hundreds of thousands of people have started learning Korean because of their interest in the band and its lyrics. However, there are concerns about the “dark side” of the K-pop industry and its influence on youth. This is how K-pop is flexing its soft power.
