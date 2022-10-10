UN Human Rights Council to vote on 14 new members on Tuesday

The UN General Assembly is set to vote on Tuesday for 14 new members of the Human Rights Council and 17 countries are vying for the seats. Bahrain has pulled out of the race. The UNHRC is made up of government representatives and is tasked with addressing human rights violations. It was created in 2006 and is also expected to protect human rights and investigate injustices. But what does being a member of the council mean and let's look at some of the controversies the agency has been embroiled in.