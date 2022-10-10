October 10, 2022
WORLD
North Korea says latest test intended to deter South Korea
North Korea has confirmed recent nuclear missiles tests were meant to simulate wiping out its enemies. State media in Pyongyang said the tactical drills are a warning to neighbouring South Korea following its joint military exercise with the United States. Leonid Petrov from the Australian National University weighs on the comments. #NorthKorea #missiletests #SouthKorea
