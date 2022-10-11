What is the point of the European Political Community?

Motivated by Russia's conflict with Ukraine and the latter's desire to join the EU, Macron first proposed the idea of this forum in May, touting its main purpose as a platform for multilateral dialogue and cooperation. But will this disparate 'club of nations' fail, like the one proposed by a previous French leader more than 30 years ago? Or will its members actually stand stronger together against Russia's belligerence? GUESTS: Charles Grant Director at the Centre for European Reform Philippe Marliere Professor of French and European Politics at University College London Jonathan Lis Deputy Director at British Influence