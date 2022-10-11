At least 36 killed, 56 missing after massive landslide in Venezuela

The number of dead and missing is climbing in central Venezuela, after days of torrential rains over the weekend caused a massive landslide. At least 36 people have died and more than 50 are missing. It happened in the city of Las Tejerias some 80 kilometers southwest of Caracas. Craig Boswell has more on the search and rescue efforts.